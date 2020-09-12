Tom Brady, Postmates partner to deliver meals for Tampa health care workers

"You all are WARRIORS!" Brady tweeted.

TAMPA, Fla. — Health care heroes on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic were treated to a special meal by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newest quarterback.

Tom Brady partnered with delivery service Postmates for its #BetterThanSanta campaign, which dropped off TB12 Performance Meals to 12 departments at AdventHealth Tampa.

TB12 is a health and wellness brand Brady co-founded with trainer Alex Guerrero.

"Shoutout to @Adventhealth and a HUGE THANK YOU to our healthcare workers in Tampa and across the country. You all are WARRIORS!" Brady tweeted.

Anyone on Twitter can make a wish through the #BetterThanSanta campaign from now until 6 p.m. Dec. 10, according to Postmates.

The delivery service, teaming up with rapper Lil Nas X, will check tweets with the #BetterThanSanta and #PostmatesContest hashtags and maybe, just maybe, the wish will come true.

