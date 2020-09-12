Tom Brady, Postmates partner to deliver meals for Tampa health care workers

TAMPA, Fla. — Health care heroes on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic were treated to a special meal by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newest quarterback.
Tom Brady partnered with delivery service Postmates for its #BetterThanSanta campaign, which dropped off TB12 Performance Meals to 12 departments at AdventHealth Tampa.
TB12 is a health and wellness brand Brady co-founded with trainer Alex Guerrero.
"Shoutout to @Adventhealth and a HUGE THANK YOU to our healthcare workers in Tampa and across the country. You all are WARRIORS!" Brady tweeted.
Anyone on Twitter can make a wish through the #BetterThanSanta campaign from now until 6 p.m. Dec. 10, according to Postmates.
The delivery service, teaming up with rapper Lil Nas X, will check tweets with the #BetterThanSanta and #PostmatesContest hashtags and maybe, just maybe, the wish will come true.
- Tampa boil water notice runs through Thursday; city hands out free bottled water
- Cooking, drinking and showering: What can you do under Tampa's boil water notice?
- Home of fired Florida coronavirus data worker raided by law enforcement
- DeSantis appointee quits over raid on former state COVID-19 data worker's home
- FHP: Motorcyclist jailed for leaving crash that left 7-year-old dead
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter