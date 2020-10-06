Tampa Bay flea market mainstay, Wagon Wheel, closes up shop

Vendors have an opportunity to pack up their belongings this month.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A treasure hunter's paradise for almost 55 years, Wagon Wheel and Mustang Flear Markets will not reopen to the public.

The family posted an announcement Wednesday on Facebook, saying "the time has come for us to say farewell." The popular marketplace, located on Park Boulevard North, had been closed since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier posts on Facebook indicated its owners wished to open in April, but that did not happen.

"This has been the most difficult decision we have ever made as a family. We wish you all the best. It is with tears and fond memories that we say goodbye and thank you," the Huntley family wrote in the post.

Vendors who have items and displays at the market can remove them at the following times. Wagon Wheel notes these times aren't for selling items, just taking them away.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Monday, June 15, to Friday, June 19

Monday, June 22, to Friday, June 26

Monday, June 29 to Tuesday, June, 30

"When booths are completely empty, refunds will be issued," the post reads.

