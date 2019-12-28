ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Wawa convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast.

Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. says it discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach on Dec. 12.

Wawa officials believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that at least six lawsuits seeking class-action status have been filed in federal court in Philadelphia.

A Wawa spokesman declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The data breach impacted debit and credit card numbers – along with expiration dates and cardholder names – were compromised, but the company does not believe there have been any unauthorized purchases made after the incident.

“I want to reassure anyone impacted they will not be responsible for fraudulent charges related to this incident. To all our friends and neighbors, I apologize deeply for this incident," said Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens.

Wawa says customers are no longer being affected. It is offering support in the form of identity protection and credit monitoring services.

If you believe you’ve been impacted by the breach, you can reach Wawa at 1-844-386-9559 or on this website.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter