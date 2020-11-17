Yuengling to bring dining, beer garden to its Tampa brewery

America's oldest brewery is changing with the times.

TAMPA, Fla. — In a year or two, Yuengling hopes its Tampa campus becomes a destination for beer drinkers and foodies alike.

The company broke ground Tuesday on a revitalization project at its current location at 11111 N. 30th Street, getting set to make way for a brand new brewing system, a restaurant, outdoor beer garden and more.

It's scheduled to open in early 2022.

"We consider Florida our second home, and we are excited to invest further in the Tampa community by offering Floridians and tourists an immersive experience into our brands, how our beers are made, and our rich history as America’s Oldest Brewery," said Wendy Yuengling, the chief administrative officer and 6th generation family member of D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., in a prepared statement.

In addition to the new eatery and drink options, Yuengling said the campus will feature stories and artifacts of the company's 191-year history, an entertainment pavilion and 15-story hotel. Brent Wertz was chosen as its vice president of hospitality and is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, Yuengling said in a news release.

"I look forward to leveraging my 30 years of hospitality experience to build a world-class destination for America’s Oldest Brewery here in Tampa, by bridging the local Tampa culture with the unparalleled history of Yuengling," he said in a statement.

Yuengling's Tampa brewery is the largest in the county, with the other two based in Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, the company announced a partnership with Molson Coors to expand its distribution to the western U.S.

