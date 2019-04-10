TAMPA, Fla. — CAE USA broke ground Friday on its new state-of-the-art U.S. headquarters at Tampa International Airport.

CAE USA is one of the leading training and simulation companies in the defense market.

The new facility, which is being leased from Space Florida, will be home to more than 600 Tampa-based employees.

“The legacy of CAE USA is now 80 years old and we have been in the Tampa Bay area for the last 40 years,” said Ray Duquette, President and General Manager, CAE USA. “We are excited to grow and expand to a new state-of-the-art facility at the Tampa airport. This will provide our employees a modern facility that will help us attract and retain the world-class workforce we need to develop advanced training solutions that enhance the mission readiness of the men and women in our defense forces.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was at the groundbreaking.

“This state-of-the-art facility at Tampa International Airport will further bolster our aviation and defense industry and create 100 additional high-skilled jobs for the community. We are grateful for CAE’s commitment and I look forward to their continued growth here in Florida,” said DeSantis.

CAE USA currently employs more than 500 people in the Tampa area and expects to create an additional 100 jobs when the new facility opens.

Construction is expected to be done in 2022.

