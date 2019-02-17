STOCKTON, Calif. — The city used to be bankrupt. Now, Stockton will be the first in the U.S. to test something called Universal Basic Income.

It's an idea that's been floating around for centuries, with its practicality under consideration in recent years: It guarantees people a regular sum of money.

CNN reports Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes' organization, the Economic Security Project, and others are funding the initiative with a goal of determining how people respond to having a solid economic floor -- everyone will have $500.

At least to start, 100 people in Stockton will be given $500 a month for 18 months. It's a total of $9,000.

There are no strings attached.

"It is such a fundamental idea behind America that if you work hard, you can get ahead — and you certainly don't live in poverty. But that isn't true today, and it hasn't been true in the country for decades," Hughes told CNN. "I believe that unless we make significant changes today, the income inequality in our country will continue to grow and call into question the very nature of our social contract."

Mayor Michael Tubbs told CNN his interest in the concept of Universal Basic Income largely stems from the "looming threat of automation and displacement" brought on by technology.

He says companies have a responsibility to make their communities better places. So far, many people are wanting to be one of the first 100 selected.

"My email inbox is inundated daily with residents from the community wanting to know, 'What's the sign-up process? Has it already started? Am I already too late? What do I have to do?'" said Lori Ospina, director of the Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration, speaking with CNN.

Her organization is helping to run the project.

Once concluded, organizers hope they can determine how Universal Basic Income affects areas like health, education and poverty.

