The color of your car can impact your trade-in and resale value

There’s a connection between vehicle color and depreciating value. You may be surprised to learn which colors are the most valuable over time.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to cars, the color you choose matters, and not just about what you think looks best.

Some colors retain their value far better than others, according to an analysis by iSeeCars.com. The company reviewed the prices of more than 650,000 recently sold used cars that were three years old.

Here's what they found:

The average coupe loses 8.5% of its value after three years. The best color for holding value was orange, which depreciated just 5.6%. The worst was white, with the average white coupe losing 10.3% of its value over three years.

Sedans lose even more value, with the average car falling 14%. The best color for holding value on a sedan was purple, which depreciated 10.7% after three years. Black was viewed as the worst color, with the average car losing 15.5% of its value.

SUVs lose an average of 16.6% of their value, and the best color may surprise you. Researchers found that yellow actually appreciated 2.7% after three years.

The worst color for the value of an SUV was brown, which depreciated 19.4% during the three-year period.

When it comes to pickups, they lose just under 12% of their value. The best color was beige, depreciating just 3.8% while green pickups are down 14.6%.

