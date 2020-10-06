CARES Act funding to be distributed to counties, governor says

Counties with populations below 500,000 will now get 25 percent of its allocated funds.

FLORIDA, USA — Florida counties with populations below 500,000 people will now receive its cut of the $1.275 billion of CARES act funding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the distribution Wednesday, saying the Florida Division of Emergency Management will distribute funds beginning with 25 percent of each county's allocation.

“Starting in March when we initiated our response to COVID-19, we knew that the only way to keep Floridians safe was to work closely with our partners at the local level,” DeSantis said.

“As we have reopened in a safe, smart, step-by-step way, we have had local support at every juncture. I’m proud that today, we are able to provide funding back to these counties so that they can really begin their recovery from this virus. We thank President Trump and our federal partners for providing this relief to Florida.”

This distribution follows $2.462 billion previously given to counties with higher populations.

County governments looking to receive funds must sign an agreement with the Division of Emergency Management stating:

County will use the fund disbursement on eligible expenditures as defined by the CARES Act, and related guidance from the U.S. Department of the Treasury;

The County agrees to repay the State of Florida any portion of the disbursed funds that is unused or is not utilized in accordance with the CARES act stipulations

The County agrees to submit quarterly reports to FDEM detailing the expenditure of disbursed funds as well as projections of eligible expenditures.

What other people are reading right now: