ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The high tech features on cars can make them easier to drive, but it can also give you sticker shock at the repair shop.

Recent research by the American Automobile Association shows that even minor incidents cost thousands of dollars to fix.

Many of us love when we can press a button and our dashboard lights up, or putting the car in reverse and you can see everything behind you on a monitor.

While these Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are a big selling point, you might want to do a little research into how much it will cost to fix it.

Mark Kuhlman has been repairing cars for 40 years. He has seen the changes firsthand and even he gets surprised at how expensive parts can be.

"It used to be cars, you tune them up every 10 thousand miles and put some points and plugs in them, and you only stocked about three different sets of spark plugs," Kuhlman said. "Nowadays, spark plugs are $14-15 a piece. They last for a hundred thousand miles."

He says some types of vehicles can have up to five onboard computer systems, which can make fixing it even more complicated, especially when it comes to things like wiring.

Two more things Kuhlman pointed out that lead to higher costs:

1. Airbags: There are so many inside cars to keep you safe, but a minor accident where the airbag deploys can total a car.

2. Sensors: There are parking sensors built into many new bumpers. What used to cost a couple hundred dollars to replace a bumper will now cost you closer to $1,500 or more.

Kulhman says the cheapest car to repair and maintain is any four-cylinder compact car. He said the more luxurious the car and the more options you get, the more you can expect to pay.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.