Smartphones, home insurance among some things getting cheaper

The United States is seeing a 40-year high in inflation.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's obvious that just about everything has gotten more expensive.

Inflation in the United States hit a 40-year high in January. Here in the Tampa Bay area, our inflation rate soared to 9.6 percent compared to last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

On a smaller scale, the Labor Department says that means prices in the area have seen an increase of 2.4 percent from November 2021 to January 2022.

There is, however, some good news. While most things have seen price increases, a few things have actually gotten cheaper compared to 2021.

According to data released Thursday by the Labor Department, the following things currently cost less than they did last year:

Men's pants and shorts -0.8 percent

Girls' apparel -4.3 percent

Recreational books -1.2 percent

Computer software and accessories -2.0 percent

Smartphones -13.3 percent

Cosmetics -1.7 percent

Perfume -1.7 percent

Bath products -1.7 percent

Tenants' and household insurance -1.7 percent

Wireless telephone services -0.5 percent

Still, these lower costs don't offset the many other items that have seemed to skyrocket in price.

Necessities such as gas, most foods, electricity, household furniture, appliances, new and used cars and most clothing, have all seen a 10 percent or more expense increase. There are also few signs that inflation will significantly slow anytime soon.

Shortages of supplies and workers, heavy doses of federal aid, ultra-low interest rates and robust consumer spending combined to send inflation accelerating in the past year.

So why are some items getting cheaper while everything else continues to get more expensive? CBS News says economists and industry experts offer two possible reasons.

The first has to do with production and marketing "peculiarities" within certain industries that may have kept pricing stable or even caused it to fall.

Secondly, "the price tag of some tech products has stayed level even as the devices saw gains in processing power, giving consumers more features. That added product value is something the Labor Department takes into account when tracking inflation through its Consumer Price Index. In other words, consumers are getting more for their money, which for economists is equivalent to a decline in price," CBS News says.