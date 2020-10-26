Chobani to increase starting wage to $15 per hour

The new wage will affect workers at the company's two plants in Idaho and New York.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Greek yogurt-maker Chobani announced Monday that it's raising the company's starting hourly wage to at least $15 hour an hour, more than double the federal minimum wage.

The wage increase will take effect in the first quarter of 2021.

Chobani operates manufacturing plants South Edmeston, New York, and Twin Falls, Idaho. The average pay rate at those two facilities will be approximately $19 an hour when the changes are implemented.

Currently, around 70 percent of Chobani's employees are paid hourly.

"This moment of uncertainty is a call for us to join together to strengthen communities and support those working tirelessly to make the food on the tables of families across America," said Hamdi Ulukaya, founder and CEO of Chobani. "Businesses should serve the people and communities in which they operate. Raising our base starting salary is the right thing to do and we hope other businesses, particularly food manufacturers, feel the same as we all work toward rebuilding our country."

In addition to Greek yogurts, Chobani makes oat milks, probiotic drinks, and dairy creamers.

Chobani has built a strong reputation that businesses should take care of their employees first. The company also offers robust employee benefits including full healthcare benefits and a company-sponsored retirement plan.