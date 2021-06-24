College expenses add up quickly, but you can make extra money

One career counselor says "get a job now!"

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that schools out, many students who are planning to go to college are wondering what to do in the next few weeks.

One career counselor says "get a job now!" Once you move onto campus, you'll be surprised at all the extra things you will need money for.

"The intent of getting that summer job is not so much to make a dent in the bigger ticket costs like tuition, but more of those kind of extra side costs, those fees that creep up on you and it's a really great way to have some extra money saved up so your not taken off guard by it."

Cecilia Grano De Oro is a college counselor who says students should consider taking on at least a part-time or temporary job over the summer break.

"One thing to understand about summer positions, they are typically part-time or temporary for high school students anyway. So if they have an interest, for example if they've attended a summer camp for x number of years and they want to become a counselor in training or eventually a counselor, that's a great avenue for them to keep that continuity and that relationship going," Cecilia said.

If you're not having any luck finding that part-time job, then Cecilia says reach out to your financial aid office to find out about any last-minute grants or scholarships you might qualify for.

"There's always ways to communicate with a college just to see what else is out there and many times they are willing to help students covering a small gap that would mean the difference in attending or not."

One of the biggest benefits to working part-time or even temporary jobs is getting valuable work experience that teaches you some basic skills that future employers will want to see. And if you establish good relationships with your employer or supervisor, they can serve as references for you down the line to vouch for the quality of your work.

Here are some helpful budget tips and money-saving hacks to help you once you start college.