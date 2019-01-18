Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's now a little cheaper to get tickets to the Magic Kingdom.

Today Disney launched new 4-Park Magic Tickets that can get fans access to each Walt Disney World theme park over four days: Disney’s Magic Kingdom park, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.

The tickets start at $85 per day, or $340 per ticket. Typically, fans have to pay $109 to enter a Disney park for a day.

There are restrictions. The tickets are only valid today through March 14, March 27-April 9 and April 27-Sept. 30. Fans who want to use the tickets to visit all four parks must do so within seven days of visiting the first park.

Still can't afford to visit the Magic Kingdom? It's also a little cheaper to get Disney products delivered to your home right now. Shop Disney's Twice Upon a Year sale is offering up to 60 percent off toys, clothing and more.

