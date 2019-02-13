Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Whether you're happily in love, single or really angry at your ex, there's a food deal for you on Thursday. Here are 19 freebies and meal deals national chains are offering on Valentine's Day.

Looking for a more unique deal for your loved one? You can always get them a cake made of cheese or an Olive Garden breadstick bouquet — click here for more details — or you can click here and learn how you can treat them to a romantic dinner at Waffle House.

FREE VALENTINE'S DAY FOOD

FREE CHURROS: Free five-piece mini churros, New York-style cheesecake or regular shake with any purchase from the Jack in the Box mobile app.

FREE COFFEE: Buy a regular or larger size beverage, get one free from Coffee Bean.

FREE COOKIE: Customers without a significant other can get a free cookie with the purchase of a meal on Thursday at Potbelly.

FREE PRETZELS: Buy one heart-shaped pretzel, get one free with this coupon from Auntie Anne's.

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

FREE TACOS: Buy an entree, kiss someone and get a free entree at QDOBA.

FREE WINGS: 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10 wings at Hooter's when you destroy a photo of an ex-partner in restaurants or online.

OTHER FOOD DEALS

Boston Market: $5 off a family meal and $29.99 for two prime rib individual meals with these coupons. Valid Thursday only.

Buca di Beppo: $49.99 dine-in-only special which includes a heart-shaped lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert. While supplies last.

California Pizza Kitchen: $35 deal for two, includes two entrees, an appetizer and a dessert. CPK is also selling heart-shaped pizzas.

Carrabba's Italian Grill: special meals for two starting at $45.

Chili's: $5 Grand Romance margaritas.

Cici's Pizza: 99 cents kid's buffet. Valid Thursday only.

Dunkin' Donuts: Dunkintines can be bought in store while supplies last.

Maggiano's Little Italy: $80 meal for two, includes two entrees and beverages as well as an appetizer and dessert.

Max & Erma's: $29 Cupid's special, includes two entrees, two appetizers and a dessert.

Mrs. Field's: 30 percent off last-minute gifts.

Olive Garden: dinner for two to go starting at $35.99.

Romano's Macaroni Grill: $45 three-course prix fixe menu for two.

Papa John's: $11 heart-shaped pizza ad well as an $80 pizza lover's deal, includes five large one-topping pizzas plus three bread sides and three desserts plus a heart-shaped one-topping pizza. Serves 10-15.

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

The station’s journalists were not involved in writing this story. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the retailer that sells the product if you make a purchase through a link on this page.