BUY IT NOW: $15 off IdeaUSA Smart Super Charger Powerbank with free shipping.

The sheer irony! I'm writing this during an enormous snow storm, and I'm stuck in Toronto without power. I kid you not: my favorite deal for today is something I bought during Black Friday and that I'm using right now.



If you want to make sure your devices can always be quickly charged, today I have a solution that can provide up to three extra days' of power for your Apple or Android device. That means you can keep your phone charged during a blackout or while you're waiting at the airport for a delayed flight. And this power bank also can charge devices up to five times faster than a wall outlet!



My favorite fast super-charger power bank today can easily charge two iPads, tablets or smartphones simultaneously.



Before you settle for a power bank that can over-charge or send the wrong amount of power to your device, consider that you are plugging it into a phone that can cost as much as $1,500. The IdeaUSA 22000mAh Smart Powerbank Brick has SmartID detection that identifies what device you're charging to provide power as efficiently as possible.

The best power bank deals generally give you 10,000mAh of power for about $40. The deal I found gets you more than double that power at 20,000mAh for $39.

Click the play button to see just how small and powerful this product is up close.

Features of the IdeaUSA 22000mAh Smart Powerbank Brick:

Charges quicker than a wall outlet.

Works with both Apple and Android devices (and almost anything with USB).

Prevents overcharging and battery damage.

Identifies the device you are charging for maximum speed.

Will give you up to five full smartphone charges.

Dual input charging allows for two simultaneous iPad, tablet or smartphone charges.

No longer do you need to worry about choosing the correct specifications for your device.

No longer do you need to worry about over-charging and ruining the battery.

Was: $54.99

Now: $39.99

