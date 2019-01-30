Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Just in time for Valentine's Day 2019, one of the nicest pearl jewelry sets I've ever seen under $300 is on sale for $70!



If you've followed my financial advice on TV or in any of my recent Deal Guy podcasts and you've heard my strong words of caution tied to pearls, today your patience will pay off. I warned that pearl prices are inflated through the holiday season but that they see significant price drops right before Valentine's Day. Today is your lucky day if you waited, and you don't need to compromise on quality.

The highly-regarded Tara Mesa jewelry sets are often seen selling out by the thousands on QVC, The Home Shopping Network, Amazon and other major retailers. Today a freshwater pearl set is at the lowest price I've ever seen given the caliber of this jewelry.



Today's deal makes a great gift for Valentine's Day. It's a carefully selected assortment of lustrous freshwater pearls on sterling silver settings. Each of the beautiful creamy gems is matched in terms of color and symmetry. You have the ability to customize the set and designs as part of this collection today.



Click the play button to see it up close.

Features of the Tara Mesa Sterling Silver Freshwater Pearl necklace and earring set:

Luxurious freshwater pearls

Fine sterling silver hardware

40-inch length provides versatility including a lovely multi-layered look

Convenient, secure lobster clasp on necklace

Comfortable shepherd’s hook back on earrings

Lowest price of the year today

BUY IT NOW: $80 off Tara Mesa Sterling Silver Freshwater Pearl necklace and earring set with free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $69.99

