I vividly remember sitting at my desk with my wife draped in a weighted blanket upstairs and writing the headline "Best and last weighted blanket sale of 2018." That was a few weeks ago. The website crashed, the blanket sold out and that really was the last weighted blanket sale of 2018.

The deal that was just posted online right now is actually a Sharper Image model and it won't ship until next week, which means it's a January deal. So technically, I wasn't wrong.

This was hands-down the most popular deal of 2018. It trended everywhere and not a day goes by where I don't receive dozens of requests for another deal.

Here is what you need to know:

Not all weighted blankets are created equal and many of the so-called deals are tied to unsafe products or blankets with a weight distribution that will not actually help you. The no. 1 Sharper Image gravity-weighted blanket I've profiled is doctor-recommended and the most breathable of all weighted blankets available on the market.

For years, weighted blankets have been recommended by doctors and sleep therapists for those living with ADHD, autism, emotional distress and aching bones.

The feeling of a weighted blanket is designed to replicate the sensation of being hugged or held, which is why weighted blankets have been used for years to reduce anxiety in children. Weighted blankets provide what experts call “deep pressure touch stimulation” or DPTS. If you are someone who struggles to fall asleep or stay asleep, a weighted blanket can make a world of difference.

Features of this weighted blanket:

Top-rated and doctor-approved weighted blanket

Weighs in at the recommended 15 pounds to help you sleep

Size: 48 inches by 72 inches

Suited for individuals weighing 125 to 230 pounds

Improves deep REM sleep

Clinically proven to reduce stress and anxiety

Safe, non-toxic and hypoallergenic

Coolest weighted blanket on the market for the summer

Helps regulate your body temperature for winter sleep

Fully licensed and 100% authentic Sharper Image product

Lowest price ever offered on this specific top rated weighted blanket

The next major weighted blanket sale will be for Valentine's Day and that may be with very limited stock. Today's deal is expected to sell out very quickly.

$100 Off Sharper Image Gravity Weighted Blanket + Free Shipping

Was: $249.99

Now: $149.99

