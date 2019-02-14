Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

SHOP NOW: the Kate Spade designer sale

***Use Code: morelove to save an additional 30 percent on certain sales items

Flowers, chocolates and designer deals! Valentine's Day can be horrendously expensive but thanks to a few coupon codes, you can find ways to save money.



As I mentioned during my Valentine's Day round-up yesterday that featured New Balance shoes at up to 65 percent off, retailers are getting in on Valentine's Day 2019 with more momentum (and aggression) than I've ever seen.



I always expect gigantic price drops at certain points of the year using an algorithm I developed to help predict sales prices. This year, however, Valentine's Day was off my radar. I did not anticipate the extent of the price drops we're seeing right now.



Let's take Kate Spade for example. Some of the purses and wallets like this Cameron Street Delilah are $69 with the coupon code "morelove," down from $158. That reduction of 57 percent off is actually 4 percent higher than Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing. If someone were to ask you, "are you ready to shop and save huge on Valentine's Day?" you'd look at them like they were crazy... but this year, Valentine's Day is proving to be a serious shopping occasion.



Here's what I can tell you: one of the best designer sales I've ever seen from Kate Spade is online right now and I expect stock to become heavily depleted as word gets around today. If you use code "morelove" you'll save an additional 30 percent on sale prices and this makes the reductions even sweeter.



Happy Valentine's Day!



SHOP NOW: the Kate Spade designer sale

***Use Code: morelove to save an additional 30 percent on certain sales items

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

MORE FROM DEALBOSS

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.





