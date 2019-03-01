Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Too many people I know are starting off 2019 under the weather! More importantly, considering I'm on a germ-filled airplane at least twice a week with a six-month-old baby at home, you can bet I'm taking advantage of today's deal.

A proper ultrasonic humidifier can help you restore your skin and breathe better, but did you know it's extra useful during the flu season?

Ultrasonic mist humidifiers maintain the air humidity level in your home or office at 40 percent to purify air, improve your respiratory system and keep your skin healthy. Recent studies have shown that keeping indoor air at a relative humidity level of 40 percent reduces the survival of flu viruses on surfaces and in the air.

With a whopping output of 3.5 gallons per day, this humidifier with dual control misting heads can cover 860 square feet.

Since this past summer, I've tested ten different humidifiers. Click the play button to see our favorite in action. You won't believe how quiet it is!

If you woke up with a sore throat, dry cough or if your sleeping partner complained of your snoring last night, you may also be in the market for my favorite small appliance steal in our region.

Features of the Boneco Warm or Cool Mist Ultrasonic Humidifier:

Increases air moisture preventing dryness during winter months

Can go almost an entire week without needing a refill

Virtually silent operation

Quietest humidifier we tested

Offers full room coverage — up to 830 square feet!

360-degree nozzles emits mist in all directions

Great for nurseries

Reduces static electricity

Lowest-recorded price today

