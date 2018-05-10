Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
Just in time for all that holiday hosting, one of the best cookware sets you will ever see is at its lowest recorded price.
Before stores try to draw you in to non-stick and Teflon cookware sets made in China that could potentially make you sick if a pan's coating wears off in to your food, today Italian is the way to go!
I went in search of some great non-stick cookware by viewer demand and quickly learned you have to be very careful with what you choose. Between heat distribution and how the actual pan is manufactured, efficiency and food safety go hand in hand.
TV's Chef Binks just tested the deal I found and calls it: "the single best cookware set I've ever seen in my career at this price point."
Due to a new focus on heat distribution, this set requires less heat, less energy and guarantees faster food cooking that will actually lower your energy bill. It also eliminates any chance of you getting sick from your cookware.
Features of the TVS Mineralia Pro 6-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set:
- High-gauge aluminum body guarantees perfect heat distribution
- PFOA free, all coatings are free from nickel and heavy metals
- Made in Italy
- Reaches a high temperature faster, requiring less heat, energy and power
- Environmentally friendly energy saving cooking
- Non-slip bottom for top-notch stability
- Fork-proof surface
- Superb non-stick coating
- Dishwasher safe and easy to clean
Who is Matt Granite?
- Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.