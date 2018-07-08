The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of high blood pressure and heart failure drugs that could contain a cancer-causing agent.

Click or tap here to see the full list, which expands upon the original valsartan-containing drugs to at least 40 products with varying pill counts.

Officials noted the discovery of an impurity, called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), known as a probable human carcinogen or something that could cause cancer. The discovery of NDMA is believed to be related to how the products were manufactured.

Not all valsartan-containing medications have been recalled, however, and those also are listed on the FDA's website.

Doctors and their patients are advised to continue taking the medicines regardless as valsartan is necessary to treat serious conditions. Still, the FDA says those can be stopped once another medication is approved by a doctor or pharmacist.

"FDA is working with drug manufacturers to ensure future valsartan active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are not at risk of NDMA formation," it says, in part. "The agency reminds manufacturers to thoroughly evaluate their API manufacturing processes, and changes to those processes, to detect any unsafe impurities."

