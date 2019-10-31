NEW ORLEANS — Women in New Orleans and across the country are getting the exact same card in the mail congratulating them on their pregnancy. The problem: most of them are not pregnant.

"Holy guacamole! You're going to avo baby!" the front of the card reads, and it is stuffed with several gift cards to online motherhood shops.

Mollie Norton got one in the mail at her Chalmette home. She isn't pregnant, and she doesn't know who sent her the card.

"Congratulations!!! I'm so excited for you! I hope you like these. Jenny B," the inside of the card reads.

Norton is not alone. Women all over the country are sharing on social media that they are getting the same note from a "Jenny B" in the mail. They all come in a pink envelope with no return label and have $245 worth of gift cards and coupons inside.

But there's a catch. The Better Business Bureau is warning that the cards appear to be a questionable marketing scheme. Consumers complain that when they use the cards, the shipping cost increases. There also complaints about deceiving marketing, poor product quality or not getting their products for months. The company has an 'F' rating with BBB.

"I do believe it's misleading and I think quite a few consumers believe the same thing," Cynthia Albert with the BBB of Southeast Louisiana said.

"They just need to do a little research first," Albert recommends.

All of the coupons and gift cards link back to websites affiliated with a company called Mother's Lounge out of Utah. The website claims the company's founder is Jenny Boscoe.

WWL-TV reached out to Mother's Lounge but did not hear back.

It's not clear how the company is choosing who to send the cards to or how they're getting your information, but the BBB reminds us: Nothing is private these days.

