TAMPA, Fla — Millions of Americans purchased or received gift cards this past holiday season and many of those cards came with special promotional gift cards as an incentive to buy.

While many gift-givers keep those bonus cards for themselves, others give them away in the envelope with the actual gift card.

The bonus cards are usually worth between $10 and $25, and unlike real gift cards, they can actually expire if not used within a few months.

If you think you might have any of these bonus cards, you may want to check the fine print and use the card before the expiration date.

Time is out for Panera bonus cards, which expired on Jan. 21. The expiration date for Tampa-based Outback Steakhouse bonus cards is Feb. 9. Others are good through March.

Gift cards continue to be one of the most popular holiday presents, with sales topping out at nearly $30-billion in 2018, according to the National Retail Federation.

For a list of restaurants and retailers that offered bonus gift cards in 2019, you can check out their expiration dates here.

RELATED: Get cash for your gift card, but don't get swindled

RELATED: Grabbing a gift card? It could be empty. Grinches are scamming the system

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter