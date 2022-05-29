Fresh organic strawberries linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak, FDA says

The FDA says the strawberries were sold at, but not limited to Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

TEXAS, USA — The Food and Drug Administration, along with the CDC and several other agencies, are investigating a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada.

According to the FDA, the outbreak could be linked to fresh organic strawberries branded as FreshKampo and HEB that were purchased between March 5 and April 25, 2022.

While those purchased strawberries are past their shelf life, people who purchased and then froze them for later consumption, should not eat them.

The FDA says the strawberries were sold at, but not limited to Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods.

The FDA says if you're unsure what brand you purchased or when, to just throw them away.

Currently there are 17 cases of the illness in the U.S., leading to 12 hospitalizations. No deaths have been reported.

In a statement, HEB says their strawberries are safe to consume.

"All strawberries sold at H-E-B are safe. No illnesses from strawberries related to the FDA investigation have been reported at H-E-B or in Texas.

The FDA is conducting an investigation into organic strawberries sold between March 5 and April 25, 2022. H-E-B has not received or sold organic strawberries from the supplier under investigation since April 16.

Anyone who has FreshKampo or H-E-B Organic strawberries purchased between March 5 and April 25 should throw away or return these products to the place of purchase.