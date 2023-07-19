How Hyundai, Kia owners can get theft-prone cars fixed for free

The National Crime Insurance Bureau said Hyundai and Kia thefts surged throughout the U.S. in 2022 due in part to “how-to” social media videos.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Millions of Hyundai and Kia owners across the country have been dealing with issues since a TikTok trend showing users how to steal the cars went viral in 2022.

On top of having to worry about theft, owners were also faced with insurance companies dropping coverage for certain Kia and Hyundai models at the start of 2023.

Now, CARFAX is partnering with the car manufacturers to offer free fixes for the more than 4.9 million owners still in need, including more than 500,000 Floridians who drive the affected models. This is in addition to the manufacturers offering a fix to their customers.

The issue stems from Hyundai and Kia failing to equip 2011-2022 models with an anti-theft device called an immobilizer, which prevents cars from being started without a key in the ignition. The free software update fixes this issue and extends the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute, according to a release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Owners can also receive free steering-wheel locks along with a sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection.

"We're proud to work with Hyundai and Kia to make these cars and SUVs less of a target for car thieves," said Faisal Hasan, general manager for data at CARFAX. "By highlighting this important software upgrade on CARFAX Vehicle History Reports, we're making consumers aware that help is available and free."

Here are the models eligible for the free theft-prevention software update:

Hyundai Models

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2014 Genesis Coupe

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2013-2020 Elantra GT

2013-2022 Santa Fe

2018-2021 Veloster

2018-2022 Accent

2018-2022 Kona

2019 Santa Fe XL

2020-2021 Venue

2020-2021 Palisade

Kia Models

2010-2022 Soul

2011-2020 Optima

2011-2021 Forte

2011-2021 Rio

2011-2021 Sedona

2021-2022 Seltos

2011-2022 Sorento

2011-2022 Sportage

2021-2022 K5