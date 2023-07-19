How Hyundai, Kia owners can get theft-prone cars fixed for free

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Millions of Hyundai and Kia owners across the country have been dealing with issues since a TikTok trend showing users how to steal the cars went viral in 2022.
On top of having to worry about theft, owners were also faced with insurance companies dropping coverage for certain Kia and Hyundai models at the start of 2023.
Now, CARFAX is partnering with the car manufacturers to offer free fixes for the more than 4.9 million owners still in need, including more than 500,000 Floridians who drive the affected models. This is in addition to the manufacturers offering a fix to their customers.
The issue stems from Hyundai and Kia failing to equip 2011-2022 models with an anti-theft device called an immobilizer, which prevents cars from being started without a key in the ignition. The free software update fixes this issue and extends the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute, according to a release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Owners can also receive free steering-wheel locks along with a sticker alerting would-be thieves that the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection.
"We're proud to work with Hyundai and Kia to make these cars and SUVs less of a target for car thieves," said Faisal Hasan, general manager for data at CARFAX. "By highlighting this important software upgrade on CARFAX Vehicle History Reports, we're making consumers aware that help is available and free."
Here are the models eligible for the free theft-prevention software update:
Hyundai Models
2011-2019 Sonata
2011-2022 Tucson
2011-2022 Elantra
2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
2013-2020 Elantra GT
2013-2022 Santa Fe
2018-2021 Veloster
2018-2022 Accent
2018-2022 Kona
2019 Santa Fe XL
2020-2021 Venue
2020-2021 Palisade
Kia Models
2010-2022 Soul
2011-2020 Optima
2011-2021 Forte
2011-2021 Rio
2011-2021 Sedona
2021-2022 Seltos
2011-2022 Sorento
2011-2022 Sportage
2021-2022 K5
If you drive any of the cars listed above, you're urged to call Hyundai (toll-free at 800-633-5151) or Kia (toll-free at 800-333-4542) for information on how to get the free update.