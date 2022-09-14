It's your move: Which games will chosen for this year's National Toy Hall of Fame

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Voting is open on which toys should go into the National Toy Hall of Fame this year. The class of 2022 finalists were announced Wednesday, Sept. 14.
They are: bingo, Breyer Horses, Catan, Lite-Brite, Nerf Toys, Masters of the Universe, piñata, Phase 10, Pound Puppies, Rack-O, Spirograph, and the top.
The public can vote online through Sept. 21. The three toys that receive the most public votes will make up a single “Player's Choice” ballot. That ballot will be counted alongside those turned in by a national selection committee.
The inductees will be announced in November. Last year's honorees were American Girl Dolls, Risk, and sand.
The National Toy Hall of Fame is located at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York.