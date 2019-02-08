Parents, check your pantry! Bimbo Bakeries USA has voluntarily recalled its Entenmann's Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies, according to the FDA.

The company says blue plastic pieces may have gotten into the individual pouches during the packaging process, presenting a choking hazard. Bimbo Bakeries says the plastic was not baked into the cookies, and no other products like Little Bites Muffins are affected.

Little Bites Cookies

FDA

The cookies have a "Best By" date of August 31, 2019 and September 7, 2019.

The company announced the recall after getting reports of visible, blue plastic pieces found in the packaging. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should return the cookies to the store for a full refund.