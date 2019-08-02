TAMPA, Fla. — A buyer wants to make sure he or she is getting their money's worth when purchasing a vehicle, especially if it's a used or pre-owned car or truck.

There's a disturbing trend on the rise before you sign those papers: odometer fraud.

Many people think turning back the mileage on vehicles is a thing of the past in this digital age. However, there's new research from Carfax that shows it's one of the scams used-car shoppers need to be on the lookout for this year.

Used car expert Chris Basso says there are about 16,000 vehicles currently on the road in the Tampa area that have more miles than the odometer actually reads. Basso says this crime is up 19 percent, especially with newer cars.

"Those digital odometers can be easier to rollback because its a simple plug into the car's computer and type in the number of miles that you want the odometer to read within seconds," Basso said.

Before buying any used vehicle Basso recommends this:

1. Take it for a test drive.

2. Have a mechanic inspect it.

3. Check the VIN number on the Carfax website for free by clicking or tapping here.

