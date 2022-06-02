Could this weekend's storm raise gas prices?

AAA officials said gas prices are continuing to rise; and some storms could play a role, but it depends where.

TAMPA, Fla — Some storms can drive up the cost of fuel, but AAA officials said it's highly unlikely this weekend's storm will do that.

For a storm to impact the price at the pump, AAA said it would have to be a major storm impacting refineries in Texas and Louisiana.

"Anytime you have a major storm move up toward Louisiana or Texas then you’re likely to see gas prices increase," AAA Spokesman Mark Jenkins said.

Jenkins said this is because refineries there convert oil into diesel and jet fuel. From there, it's shipped to Tampa.

The Tampa Bay area gets 45 percent of it's fuel out of Port Tampa Bay, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. AAA said if Port Tampa Bay had to close, that could contribute to a fuel shortage during a storm.

When it comes to people hoarding and stocking up on gas before a storm, Jenkins said that, too, would contribute to a potential shortage of fuel in the area.

As for gas prices in general, AAA officials said be prepared to see prices continue to rise.

“We’re creeping close to $5 a gallon, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them there sometime this summer," Jenkins explained.

AAA reported the average cost for fuel in Florida is $4,71.

As for how high prices will get? "That’s really anybody’s guess," Jenkins stated.