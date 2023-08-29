These gas stations may have sold contaminated fuel around Tampa Bay

Human error at the Port of Tampa led to diesel fuel being added to gasoline, according to Florida officials.

TAMPA, Florida — Florida officials announced on Sunday that contaminated gas was sold at stations across the state, including here in the Tampa Bay area. Now, they have an update on which specific locations received the contaminated fuel and which ones didn't.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the contamination involved diesel fuel being added to the gas supply at the Port of Tampa and was likely caused by human error.

Anyone who filled their tank after 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at a gas station supplied by Citgo — BJs, 7-Eleven and some smaller, unbranded stations — may have been affected.

After emergency inspections and testing, we now know that these six gas stations did not receive the contaminated fuel:

Dan's Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Road, Sarasota

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th Street, Tampa

These stations may have received the contaminated gas, but have since been inspected and cleared to continue sales:

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Road S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

PJI LLC: 7977 W Dunnellon Road, Dunnellon (Regular and premium fuel was not contaminated, only diesel fuel)

FDACS is still waiting on test results from the following 17 stations. So, for now, they remain under a stop sale order.

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad Street, Brooksville

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Avenue, Tampa

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway, Fort Myers

BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Boulevard., Alva

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams Street, Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Boulevard, Daytona Beach

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Avenue, Umatilla

Rogers Petroleum: 134 N Desoto Avenue, Arcadia

"It is never good to have such a catastrophic error for consumers, but particularly during a time when Floridians are evacuating from a potentially dangerous storm," Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson said. "I firmly believe our department was able to mitigate what could have been a worse situation. We stand ready to assist those whose vehicles and equipment were impacted by contaminated fuel."