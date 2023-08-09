Tampa Electric: Customers used record amounts of energy this week

The electric company says customers used the highest amount of electricity at any moment on Tuesday. Here's why.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Energy company Tampa Electric, widely known as TECO, said its customers set an all-time record on Tuesday for the highest amount of electricity used at any one moment.

According to a statement released by the company, TECO customers used a record 4,640 megawatts of electricity at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The culprit: Extreme heat.

Temperatures on Tuesday reportedly reached 96 degrees with a heat index of 110 degrees.

"This weather is not easy on our customers. Air conditioners are working harder, and bills are higher as a result,” TECO president and CEO Archie Collins said in a statement.

Extreme heat continues in Tampa after a July that broke records for the city's hottest month ever recorded.

To accommodate its customers, TECO announced that it would not disconnect anyone with unpaid bills through at least Aug. 20 and that it would donate $1 million to the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities' "Share" program to help provide assistance for people struggling to pay their utility bills.

The company also issued a series of tips to help customers try to lower their electric bills: