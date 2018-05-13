With summer vacation right around the corner, Florida residents don’t have to hop in a plane; we have so much to do right here.

There are so many theme parks we get to choose from.

We enlisted the advice from two theme park experts: Banks Lee with Attractions Magazine, a local publication in Orlando and Len Testa, Owner of Touringplans.com.

We took their advice and here’s what you need to know about Florida Theme Park saving secrets.

Walt Disney World

Busch Gardens

For the first tip, we are heading to Walt Disney world.

From now until the end of June, Florida Residents can find a 3-day ticket for just $159.

And while that may be a good deal, “If you’re local, stay away from parks during summer,” says Lee. “The busiest weekends are July 4th, Christmas and New Years.”

The last week of August to end of September is phenomenal in terms of crowds. The next best time after that is the week before and after Halloween and the week after Thanksgiving,” says Testa.

How does free dining sound?

“Disney does this thing called free dining,” says Testa. “It’s available now and if you book a Disney hotel at full price, you and your family can eat for free at any restaurant. That includes the character meals, that can cost up to $75 a person.”

And when you purchase your ticket, you can line up your fast pass, which allows you to skip the lines on certain rides, up to 60 days before you are expected to go to the parks.

Universal Studios

Now let’s travel over to Universal Studios.

Right now, there is a buy a one-day park ticket and get the second one free.

“Shop around by going to theme parks websites then maybe see what you can find on third-party websites,” says Lee.

But verify those third parties. Lee says he’s not talking about craigslist or eBay.

And on Len’s website, touringplans.com, there is a crowd calendar, that will let you know what day crowds tend to be longer.

“Plan ahead,” says Testa.

And the last thing to remember, there’s more than just Disney and Universal.

“For Floridians, the parks that comes to my mind that has amazing deals is SeaWorld and Legoland. And an annual pass, is just 10$ more,” says Lee.

Another known secret, if you have a backpack, it to fill it with food or drinks. You can take both into many of the theme parks, which can save you a pretty penny.

THEME PARK DEALS FOR FLORIDA RESIDENTS:

Busch Gardens and Adventure Island: Buy one ticket, get the rest of the year free. Just visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa/tickets/fun-card/

A 9-week-old panther is thriving at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo after being abandoned.

Lowry Park Zoo

Lowry Park Zoo is offering the same deal as Busch Gardens: https://shop.lowryparkzoo.com/webstore/shop/ViewItems.aspx?CG=ZPADM&C=ZPANN

<p>Legoland Florida has been closed for the remainder of Thursday, October 13 following a bomb threat.</p>

Legoland- A 12-month pass is just $139: https://www.legoland.com/florida/buy-tickets/annual-passes/pricing/?_ga=2.156161848.2072625480.1525972984-1248796954.1524061370&_gac=1.45797008.1524061370.EAIaIQobChMI7Inw7ILE2gIVT7nACh1fkQY3EAAYASAAEgJcYPD_BwE

<p><span style="color: rgb(26, 26, 26); font-family: "Helvetica Neue", Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;">Walt Disney World Resort marked its 45th anniversary on October 1, 2016 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Jacqueline Nell/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)</span></p>

Walt Disney World- enjoy 4 days for just $45 a day: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/destinations/florida-residents-tickets-passes/

Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida

Universal Studios: Buy one day, get the second day free: https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/tickets-packages/deals-specials/index.html#florida-resident-deals-specials

SeaWorld: Enjoy unlimited admission to SeaWorld for only $89: https://www.orlandoescape.com/seaworld-florida-residents-specials/

Dinosaur World: $34 for an annual pass: https://dinosaurworld.com/florida/ticket-prices/

