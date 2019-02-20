ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Looking to save a bundle on a little bundle of joy? Walmart is having a special sale.

The company's Baby Savings Days are in full swing online, with deals on car seats, diapers, strollers, sippy cups and more. Walmart locations across the country are also scheduled to have in-store sales from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stores in Clearwater, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Tampa, Bradenton and elsewhere across the region are participating. See the company's website for the full list.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.