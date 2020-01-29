ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Payment card information stolen from Wawa during a data breach last year could be in criminals' hands and up for sale.

The Pennsylvania-based company on Tuesday announced it became aware of reports of attempts to sell some of the compromised information that could have been taken during the breach discovered in December.

It's believed computer malware was collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.

Wawa said it is "confident" that only payment card information was involved and no debit card PIN numbers, credit card CVV2 numbers or other personal information was involved.

The malware was discovered on Wawa's payment processing servers on Dec. 10 before it could be contained on Dec. 12. Since then, the company says, there has been no risk to customers.

At least six lawsuits seeking class-action status were filed in federal court in response to the breach.

If you believe you’ve been impacted by the breach, you can reach Wawa at 1-844-386-9559 or on this website.

"We continue to encourage our customers to remain vigilant in reviewing charges on their payment card statements and to promptly report any unauthorized use to the bank or financial institution that issued their payment card by calling the number on the back of the card," Wawa said.

