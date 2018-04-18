Where are your best photos? Are they trapped on Instagram, Facebook or somewhere in the cloud? Imagine being able to take a photo with your smartphone and get a high-resolution print on the spot in seconds. That is a reality today.

In my quest to save you some serious cash, one of my favorite tech deals on the market can bring back many of those nostalgic Polaroid photo memories. A top-rated photo printer that I've been testing for months wirelessly connects to virtually any smartphone or tablet to print your photos on the spot. No cables, no power and no fuss.

Simply connect your device to the top-rated photo printer and in seconds you get glossy prints from a printer that's roughly the same size an iPhone 8 Plus. The photo printer comes ready to rock with the cartridges right out of the box and if you need a refill, those can easily be purchased as well.

Click the play button to watch our printer tests in action!

- Tiny printer is pocket-ready and completely rechargeable

- 100 percent wireless

- No cables or power cord required; easily packs up for travel

- Connects in seconds to virtually any Apple or Android smartphone or tablet

- Extremely easy to use

- Free included app allows you to edit or color correct photos on the fly

- A great way to share memories without having to text a photo to someone else

- Provides a better keepsake than Instagram; great for a fridge

- Awesome graduation, Mother's Day or Father's Day Gift

- Lowest recorded price today

$90 Off PICKIT Portable Wireless Smartphone Photo Printer + Free Shipping

Was: $189.99

Now: $99.99

***Choice of black or white while supplies last

