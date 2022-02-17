Cross Bay Ferry service awarded more than $4M through grant program

In total, the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority is being given $4,863,280.

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay area's Cross Bay Ferry received a grant of more than $4 million, which will help the service expand and grow in the future.

U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor announced Monday the Department of Transportation is awarding the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) $4,863,280.

And where exactly is this money coming from? The FY 2021 Passenger Ferry Grant Program.

“What a fitting love note from the Biden Administration to our Tampa community on Valentine’s Day – this grant will allow HART to significantly reduce operational costs while expanding the Cross Bay Ferry service, helping to grow intercity and commuter ferry service," Castor said in a statement. "It will grow a popular transit option between Tampa and St. Pete, reduce congestion, create local jobs, support small businesses and increase connectivity in the Tampa Bay region."

Castor says more than 90 percent of passengers go on to eat at restaurants, visit shops and museums or attend sporting events.

"This investment is a win-win-win for our community and all of our neighbors," Castor said.

The grant is seen as a "great down payment on permanent service," according to Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp.

"It just goes to show how strong our ferry project is and the value of our region working together," she wrote in a statement.

The Passenger Ferry Grant program helps provide competitive funding for projects supporting passenger ferry systems in urbanized areas.

“I look forward to continuing to work with local partners like HART, the City and the County to secure federal funds for multi-modal projects that support our local economy and neighbors,” Castor explained.