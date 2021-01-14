DeSantis announces $85.8 million in funding to help combat homelessness

The funding is a part of $2.96 billion allocated to support those experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their place to live due to COVID-19.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Assistance is on its way to help combat homelessness in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the state has received $85.8 million in CARES Act funding to address housing instability and homelessness across its 67 counties.

The funds will be released in two parts and will be used to provide rental assistance, support emergency shelters, and conduct street outreach programs.

“As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Floridians, no matter their circumstances, have the resources they need to succeed,” DeSantis said. “This federal funding will ensure those experiencing homelessness have the necessary level of support and can access the wraparound services they need to get back on their feet and begin or continue on their journey to economic stability and independence.”

I've announced $85.8 million to address housing instability & homelessness due to COVID-19 & I remain committed to ensuring Floridians, no matter their circumstance, have the resources they need on their journey to economic stability and independence. https://t.co/rOdliu2cJp — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 14, 2021

The funding is a part of a larger $2.96 billion allocated to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support those experiencing homelessness or at risk of losing their housing due to financial setbacks caused by COVID-19.

Florida’s funding will be administered by the Department of Children and Families, according to a press release.

“I’m grateful for this federal funding and Governor DeSantis’ support, which together, will allow the Continuums of Care to expand the important work they’re doing in communities throughout Florida,” DCF Secretary Chad Poppell said.

What other people are reading right now:

