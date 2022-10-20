Deadline to be extended for payment of property taxes for those affected by Hurricane Ian

Governor DeSantis says the extension will allow the legislature to convene for a special session to give rebates to property owners.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian devastated southwest Florida, Gov. DeSantis said he is signing an executive order that will extend deadlines for the payment of property taxes for those with properties that are destroyed or inhabitable.

"We want to make sure we're doing all we can to clear the burdens that folks are dealing with when it comes to recovering from this storm," DeSantis said during a news conference in Fort Myers Beach.

DeSantis says he does not have the ability as governor to eliminate property tax obligations, but the executive order will allow the Florida legislature time to convene for a special session to announce further relief like property tax rebates.

The deadline extension will apply to the 26 counties designated by FEMA for disaster relief. The extension applies to both personal homes and commercial businesses.