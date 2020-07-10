Union: More than 8.8K part-time Disney workers expected to lose their jobs

The Service Trades Council Union said the announcement came after days of negotiations.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — On the heels of Disney announcing tens of thousands of Disney Parks employees are losing their jobs, including 6,669 non-union employees in Florida, are more layoffs.

An upcoming round is expected to impact part-time Disney cast members.

To be exact: 8,857 part-time Disney employees are set to lose their jobs, according to the Service Trades Council Union, a group of six affiliate unions representing 43,000 Disney employees.

STCU says the notification came from the theme park giant on Sept. 29 after several days of negotiations.

According to a release, the high amount of part-time job loss is due to the fact that park attendance and resort occupancy has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. "Work does not yet exist for these employees," it said.

"These are unprecedented times. It is unfortunate anytime a worker is laid off and the mass layoffs that Disney is facing are extremely difficult for 1,000's of Cast Members," said Matt Hollis, the president of the Service Trades Council Union.

BREAKING: Service Trades Council Union (STCU) Statement on Disney Negotiations and Agreement pic.twitter.com/Qsex6vNO79 — UNITE HERE Local 737 (@UniteHere737) October 7, 2020

For union members laid off from part-time positions, there could be a faint light at the end of the tunnel. The STCU says it was able to get them a contractual right to be recalled to their old jobs until Oct. 1, 2022.

Last month, Disney Parks announced 28,000 cast members would lose their jobs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has kept the company's California park closed and allowed a phased reopening here in Florida.

At the time, Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, did note 67 percent of those employees are part-time.

Disney reported taking a $3.5 billion hit in August as a result of COVID-19 closures as revenue for Parks, Experience and Products decreased 85 percent in the quarter, according to executives during an earnings call.

A Disney spokesperson offered the following statement on Wednesday:

"As incredibly difficult as it is to take this action, this agreement helps us preserve many full-time jobs. For those affected by this decision, we thank you for all your dedication. While we don’t know when the pandemic will be behind us, we are confident in our resilience, and we hope to welcome back Cast Members where we can."

