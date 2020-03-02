ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Who's ready to save some money?

There are a ton of apps for your phone that claim to do that, but it's hard to know which ones are legit. And, some of them seem pretty complicated to use, but some are easy to use and can save you hundreds of dollars a year.

10News reporter Jenny Dean did a little digging and asking around and found some easy apps you can start using today to save money. She put them in three categories: groceries, gas, and local events/restaurants.

Let's start with groceries: Fetch is super easy. Just scan your grocery receipts into the app and you earn points that you can redeem for gift cards at a ton of popular places.

Ibotta is also popular and works like Fetch where you scan receipts and get cash back into an account.

Gas Buddy is a great app that uses your location to show you the cheapest gas nearby. And if you sign up to pay with Gas Buddy, you automatically save five cents a gallon.

Get Upside is an app where you log in, look for gas stations near you, claim an offer and then upload your receipt. With this app you get cash back, up to 25 cents a gallon.

Do you like to get out and try new things and eat at new places? Groupon and Living Social are not new, but will save you money. Just download the app and look for deals. You pay for the deal upfront and when you get to the event or restaurant, show them the bar code to redeem.

Inwego is a monthly subscription service. If you go to concerts, festivals or athletic events this app can save you a ton of money.

You sign up and pay a monthly fee. This varies depending on how many events you think you'll go to. For example: for $22 a month you get a ticket to two local events.

Another thing to consider, if you visit certain restaurants regularly like Starbucks, McDonalds or Chik-Fil-A, then download those apps as well, because you will often get special offers or free food items.

