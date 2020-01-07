CareerSource Tampa Bay aims to help the unemployed get trained for a new job

The $21.5 Million Rapid Response Recovery Program is a way for those who want a new career to learn new skills.

TAMPA, Fla. — In Hillsborough County, about 15 percent of the workforce has applied for unemployment during this pandemic. That’s about 114,000 people according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

CareerSource Tampa Bay is kicking off a Rapid Response Recovery Program to help people get back to work. It's a $21.5 million program funded through the CARES Act with the goal of training people to make them more marketable.

You have had to have been out of work because of the pandemic, be 18 years old or older and live in Hillsborough to be eligible.

Employers can get in on this, too. The program will pay or reimburse up to $12,000 of an employee's salary for the first 90 days.

Just go to the CareerSource Tampa Bay website to fill out an application to apply for either program.

