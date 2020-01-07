CareerSource Tampa Bay aims to help the unemployed get trained for a new job

TAMPA, Fla. — In Hillsborough County, about 15 percent of the workforce has applied for unemployment during this pandemic. That’s about 114,000 people according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
CareerSource Tampa Bay is kicking off a Rapid Response Recovery Program to help people get back to work. It's a $21.5 million program funded through the CARES Act with the goal of training people to make them more marketable.
You have had to have been out of work because of the pandemic, be 18 years old or older and live in Hillsborough to be eligible.
Employers can get in on this, too. The program will pay or reimburse up to $12,000 of an employee's salary for the first 90 days.
Just go to the CareerSource Tampa Bay website to fill out an application to apply for either program.
- Coronavirus in Florida: State adds another 6,563 cases
- 1 suspect kills self, ex-wife of former soldier in custody in disappearance of Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood says
- What new Florida laws go into effect on July 1
- Secretary accused of stealing more than $750K from Winter Haven church
- Growing number of children in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties test positive for COVID-19
- Where can I get a COVID-19 test on Tampa Bay?
- Tampa family finds gator with missing limbs on their front porch
- Coronavirus in Florida: Hospitalizations, deaths, new cases
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter