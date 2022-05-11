Emergency rule on gas to fight back against high prices at the pump

This change in gas will help Florida families save money at the pump, Commissioner Nikki Fried says.

TAMPA, Fla. — With many families in the Sunshine State feeling the effects of high gas prices, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried plans to lend a helping hand.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Division of Consumer Services issued an emergency rule on gas.

What does this mean? The sale of gasoline with 15 percent denatured anhydrous ethanol, also known as E15, will now be allowed outside of the traditional fuel season.

"This will allow gas retailers to sell the blend typically used in the winter during the summer months, which aids to help increase our fuel supplies and give consumers more choice to get lower prices," Fried explained at a news conference Wednesday.

The reason for the emergency fuel rule? According to Fried, gas prices have been rising due to Russia's war on Ukraine and continued supply chain issues caused by the global pandemic.

"As your commissioner of agriculture and consumer services and with my department overseeing fuel equality in the state of Florida, I'm taking action to help elevate pain at the pump," Fried said.

On a federal level, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a waiver that temporarily lifted federal standards for fuel blends containing gasoline between 9 to 15 percent E15 earlier this month.

President Joe Biden announced in April a modest step aimed at trimming gasoline prices by about a dime a gallon at a limited number of stations by waiving rules that restrict ethanol blending.

Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol, a biofuel that is currently cheaper than gas. Biden was announcing that the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow the widespread sale of a 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures.

Senior Biden administration officials said the action will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon based on current prices, but at just 2,300 gas stations out of the nation's more than 100,000. The affected stations are mostly in the Midwest and the South, including Texas, according to industry groups.

Administration officials said the EPA has determined that the “emergency” step of allowing more E15 gasoline sales for the summer is not likely to have a significant air quality impact. That's despite some environmentalists long arguing that more ethanol in gasoline increases pollution, especially during warmer summer months.