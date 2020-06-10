Florida's CONNECT website goes offline for several hours

It's not yet known when it will return to help people process unemployment benefits.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity said Tuesday its CONNECT reemployment website is suffering issues.

Users who try to access the site are greeted with the message: "...the CONNECT system is currently unavailable. There is a known issue and DEO is working diligently to correct it as quickly as possible."

The agency tweeted just before 3 p.m. an issue was found with the website and work was underway to fix it. At least two hours later, the website still had not been fixed.

DEO found that users are experiencing technical errors while logging-in to the CONNECT system. DEO has identified the issue and is working diligently to correct it as quickly as possible. DEO will post again when CONNECT is available. pic.twitter.com/IdxGrwyAKo — Florida DEO (@FLDEO) October 6, 2020

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the Department of Economic Opportunity to learn when the website will return to allow people to process unemployment benefits but has not yet heard back.

The DEO site isn't the only state-run system to suffer technical issues: The state's voter registration website was said to have experienced a "high volume" of people trying to access the site during the last day of sign-ups Monday, causing it to struggle throughout the evening.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the voter registration deadline to 7 p.m. Tuesday to allow people who tried to register to finally get into the system.

Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee said the website faced an "unprecedented" 1.1 million requests per hour, and the state was looking into whether that much volume of traffic was legitimate.

