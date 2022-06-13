Gas hikes forcing local businesses to increase pricing

Businesses operating on gasoline say there comes a point when rising gas prices make their work unprofitable.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida once again broke the record for the highest recorded gas prices.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Sunshine State is now $4.89.

This has led to businesses that rely on gas to make some tough calls.

All Clear Landscaping and Tree Service does just what their business name implies, lawn care, landscaping, tree removal and more. The owner, Matt Williams, said he hit a point where his business became unprofitable due to high gas costs.

"Well it wasn't adding up," Williams said. "I was working to pay for gas. So I have to go ahead and go up [on prices]. So that's what I did."

Williams said his gas costs nearly doubled with an increase in summer business and rising prices at the pump.

"It's horrendous," he said. "I'm spending $150 a day to drive my truck. My equipment is probably averaging about at least $1,000 a week in gas. So, everything has to go up from there."

Williams said when gas prices began to steadily increase, it was a quick realization he could not offer services at the same price.

"Me-- I can't give you the service that you want," Williams said. "It is what it is right now."

Williams said his customers have been understanding of his price increases because it's a cost everyone is dealing with.

Florida is still trailing behind the national average for a gallon of gas. According to AAA, the national average is $5.01.

In St. Petersburg, a local gas station store manager shared the changes in trends she's seeing at the pump.

Georgeanna Watson said the people stopping in aren't fully filling their tanks.

"The average right now is about 30 bucks is what they're filling up for," she said. "Now, that 30 dollars won't get you nearly as far."