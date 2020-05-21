More stores are closing permanently. Here's where to look for a new job

As more Floridians find themselves looking for a new place to work, a community job fair will feature several Tampa Bay area employers.

TAMPA, Fla. — Even as businesses reopen, some workers won't have store fronts to return to.

J.C. Penney is permanently closing 240 stores and laying off thousands of workers.

L Brands is closing 250 Victoria's Secrets and 50 Bath and Body Works locations.

The newest unemployment report shows 2.4 million Americans applied last week for benefits. Over the last nine weeks, more than 38 million have had to ask for help across the country.

Here in Florida, the number needing assistance is nearly the same as the week prior with 223,927 making their first claim for benefits. The week of May 9, 223,082 people filed.

If you're someone who is looking for work, there's a three-part initiative to give you the tools you need to find your next job. The events will take place the next three Thursdays at the Gandy Civic Center, 4207 W. Oklahoma Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616.

Thursday, May 21 – Dinner/Professional Clothing Giveaway; 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, May 28 – Dinner/Career Interview Guidance; 3-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 4 – Dinner/First Annual South Tampa Neighborhood/Community Job Fair; 3-7 p.m.



There are no costs to attend.

Organizations and businesses already committing to the job fair include, but not limited too;

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

Hillsborough County Community College

Masonry Association of Florida

Hillsborough County School District

Florida Transportation Builders Association

IHS Staffing

Viatek Solutions

ZoomLien

Florida Department of Transportation

Happy’s Home Center

West Coast Chapter of Independent Electrical Contractors

University of South Florida

Tampa Bay Builders Association

If you want to attend the job fair, click here to register.

If you need transportation, call Shawn Brown at (813) 760- 0890 to get an Uber code (up to $25) for the Thursday night events. The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority will also be offering 30 of the 30-day bus passes for participants, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office will be donating over 15 bikes for people in need.

