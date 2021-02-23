The Ohio-based company confirmed the layoffs in an email.

ORRVILLE, Ohio — On Monday, the J.M. Smucker Company confirmed that they will layoff employees in North America after years of changes to consumer behavior, and most recently, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Consumer behavior has evolved rapidly in recent years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an even greater acceleration of change to consumer behavior," a representative said in a statement to 3News. "To address these behavioral shifts, we are accelerating the timing of plans to evolve our organizational structure and ensure our brand portfolio is positioned to meet changing consumer preferences. This includes reshaping our brand portfolio, investing in growing areas of the business, and streamlining our structure."

The company did not immediately provide details as to where the layoffs will originate from.

"The adjustments to our structure unfortunately will result in North American employees leaving our Company. Since conversations are ongoing with employees, we will not be sharing any more details," Smuckers said on Monday. "Decisions that negatively impact any of our employees are always difficult to make and are only made after careful consideration. Transitioning employees will receive severance support."

J.M. Smucker opened in Orrville, Ohio in 1897.

