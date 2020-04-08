Local college program could help you find your next job

St. Petersburg College can train you in as little as 16 weeks.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Just last week there were nearly 90,000 new claims for unemployment in the state of Florida. People need jobs and St. Petersburg College wants to help by showing people how they can train for work that's sustainable, even during a downturn in the economy.

There's been a shift in the workforce. It's hard to know who's actually hiring for what, so St. Petersburg College put a new web tool together called 'Get Job Ready', to show people the kinds of work they can be trained for in as little as 16 weeks.

Michael Ramsey is the Dean of Workforce Development and says the website has a focus.

"If I go to this site, one of the things that we try to focus on are the actual careers: accountants, bookkeepers, drafters, manufacturing, design process individuals."

All the jobs are ones people can start training for now, and all with companies ready to hire once they're are trained.

"The employers in our local community recognize St. Petersburg College and have partnered with us for many many years. So, they understand when you have a credential from our institution, that it's a high-value credential that has a lot of weight for the skill set you have learned and there's a lot of value that you'll bring to their organization."

The good news is people can do most of these courses online or a hybrid of both virtual and in-person for the more hands-on classes. The new semester starts on August 17, so people could be well on their way to a new job in the new year.

If finances are a problem, they encourage the potential students to call and set up a meeting with an advisor. They can help find local resources to help pay for the courses and even help you figure out which career track is best.

