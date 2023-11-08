St. Pete councilman looks for ways to add tenant protections after state law erases local rules

Renters who fought for the "St. Pete Tenant's Bill of Rights" like Karla Correa say the new state law is “insulting.”

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg City Councilman Richie Floyd isn’t holding back when it comes to his thoughts on Florida's new housing law, which preempts local landlord-tenant relations like St. Pete's Tenants Bill of Rights.

“The state government doesn't seem to care about working people across Florida," he said. “You won't be notified of your rights right when you sign your lease…and landlords are able to discriminate based on where you get your money from."



When the legislation passed earlier this year, lawmakers argued it would be more consistent for landlords with properties in different jurisdictions if the rules were "one size fits all" across the state.

Month-to-month renters who fought for the St. Pete Tenants Bill of Rights like Karla Correa say the new law is “insulting.”



Correa is in the St. Pete Tenants Union, regularly protesting for tenants’ rights.