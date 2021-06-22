The biggest culprit was burnout, pollsters found.

TEXAS, USA — If you’re feeling burned out on the job, you’re not alone.

Adam Morrow, Director of Recruiting with Express Employment Professionals said, “Whether we want to admit it or not, it's been a very traumatic 18 months for our community and for the country.”

He also said he's not surprised that 95% of workers are considering quitting their job according to a Monster.com study, but says employee moral doesn’t have to stay this low.

“As an employer, what we can learn from this is to think about ‘How do we view employee retention?’” he asked.

One method experts offer is to give employees a break. Just last year, Full Armor Christian Academy in Henderson, TX decided to condense their school week from five days to four. This was the system’s effort to give time back to families.

Josh Woolridge, Headmaster of the school, said, “We had a family that had to leave our school and pursue another school due to a move and that school is five days. They're just dreading that thought of going back to a five-day school week. I think companies should really look into it.”

Other experts say that more time off is a start, but not the true solution to job satisfaction. This would come with continually making sure your employees know that they’re valued and have all of the resources they need to be successful.

Morrow added, “There are companies that offer mentorship programs within the organization. Does your employee have a clear path for advancement? Do they know where they're going? What kind of feedback do they get on the work that they're doing?”