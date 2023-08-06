How should Tampa spend $15M in state and federal housing money?

The funding has strict guidelines but can help a wide range of people – including the homeless and homeowners trying to maintain their houses.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa leaders are determining the best way to spend about $15 million in state and federal funding to help battle the city's housing crisis.

“It helps the homeless, those who need to stay in their homes, and first-time home buyers,” said Kayon Henderson, the manager of Tampa's Housing and Community Development division.

Henderson says they want to put a plan in place that not only puts people in homes but one that helps them stay in those homes.

“Help with transportation, whether it’s help with any food or hygiene products," she said. "We want to make sure that we put someone in a house, but we also help them to sustain the house."

Just outside of Tampa City Hall where council members held the "first reading" of the funding presentation, Willy Ardon set up tables to help serve food to people in need.

“It could happen to anybody because I’ve seen some of these guys who used to be professors, teachers,” Ardon said. “Anything could happen, an accident, and all of sudden they find…that they can’t pay their bills.”

Ardon and a small group join together every week across from Tampa City Hall to help those in the city who are struggling. He says the group is there every Tuesday and Thursday to distribute hot meals, and that they pay for the food with help from Bay Haven Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church of College Hill and First Baptist Church of Tampa.

While Ardon does his part to help those in need, city leaders say they are currently looking over their action plan to help create and sustain programs that provide affordable housing.

The federal and state funding they are able to use has strict guidelines but can help a wide range of people, including assisting folks with HIV/AIDS with support services and housing, as well as helping struggling homeowners.

"The other thing we look at is housing affordability, and so, for those individuals who might be in their home and need a roof repair, that really allows us to step in and help to keep the house affordable,” Henderson said.

The next step will be heading out to the community to see what residents want as top priorities for the funding.